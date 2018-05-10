Vigil held for girl killed in Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember an 8-year-old girl who was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Nevaeh Alston died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on Bridge Street NW.

In a GoFundMe Page set up by her family they wrote “She is loved dearly by so many and had such a giving, loving heart. She loved helping others, and always had a big smile on her face.”

About 50 people gathered at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids at 9 p.m. Thursday for a candlelight vigil to remember Nevaeh.

