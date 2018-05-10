You need to try this jumbo-sized Bavarian pretzel from Cedar Springs Brewing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experience the taste of Germany without leaving the state of Michigan at Cedar Springs Brewing.

Cedar Springs Brewing has a beer lineup focuses on traditional Bavarian styles, along with food selections inspired by upper Bavaria. One of their most popular menu items is a Bavarian Brauhaus Breze, a jumbo sized pretzel with garlic herb butter and German Mittlerscharfer mustard.

Director of Happiness, Dave Ringler, came on the show to deliver one of these pretzels to us, along with a couple beers to help us wish Leigh Ann a happy birthday.

Cedar Springs Brewing is located at 95 North Main Street Northeast in Cedar Springs.

For more information, call (616)-696-BEER or visit csbrew.com. Also check them out on Facebook.