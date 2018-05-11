× Computer forensics expert tells of murder, rape videos found on Willis’ computer

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The murder trial of Jeffrey Willis resumed Friday afternoon with a Michigan State Police digital forensics expert describing the extreme pornography and rape and murder videos found on Willis’ computer.

Willis is accused of kidnapping and murdering Jessica Heeringa, a gas station clerk who was working alone when she disappeared in April 2013. She has not been found.

Friday’s testimony began with MSP Digital Forensics Analyst Gerald McCarthy describing the computer and hard drive found at Willis’ home after he was arrested in 2016 for abducting a teen. He testified that there were “thousands and thousands and thousands” of murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, rape, capture and killing videos that were extremely graphic on Willis’ hard drives, as well as pornography. He classified the videos as “torture, rape, kill” pornography.

McCarthy also testified that there was a folder on Willis’ computer labeled “homemade.” In the folder were photos and videos taken from Willis’ home of neighbors. There were also night videos taken from a vehicle of unsuspecting women, some of whom were undressing. There was another folder labeled “BOTM” which consisted of approximately 15,000 videos taken with different cameras of swim meets, water polo events at area schools including high schools in Muskegon/Kent/Ottawa counties. Subfolders included the initials of the schools.

Another folder on the hard drive was listed as “VICS” and had subfolders “JLH” and “RSB”. JLH referred to Jessica Lynn Heeringa and RSB to Rebekah Sue Bletsch.

Willis is already serving a sentence of life in prison for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014.

