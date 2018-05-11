Cottonwood Drive to be closed in Jenison

JENISON, Mich. — The long-planned closure of Cottonwood Drive in Jenison is about to begin.

In the first phase beginning Wednesday, May 16, Cottonwood Drive will be closed between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road, but the intersection of Baldwin and Bauer will remain open.

Cottonwood Drive will be widened to two lanes in each direction with an additional turn lane in the middle. At the intersection of Cottonwood and Baldwin, a southbound right turn lane will be added and two left turn lanes for northbound and southbound will be added. Work on the water main and sewer is planned. The Ottawa County Road Commission is posting a detour to use 20th Avenue between Baldwin and Bauer.

Also during the first phase of the project, Cottonwood Drive will be closed south of Baldwin Street until about June 8. Traffic will be detoured to use Main Street between Chicago Drive and Baldwin Street.

Around July 9, the second phase of the project begins with the closure of the intersection of Cottonwood Drive and Bauer Road. The recommended detour is to use 20th Avenue between Baldwin and Bauer and use 24th Avenue between Bauer and Fillmore.

(Printable PDF of project)