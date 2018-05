HSWM Summer Camp registration now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Humane Society of West Michigan summer camp registration is now open, and there are a wide variety of camps for kids to choose from.

Check out the complete list of camps below:

Camp Pet Pals: ages 5-7

June 18-22

$90

Camp Pet Pals: ages 8-10

June 25-29 and August 20-24

$175

Animal Planet Camp: ages 8-10

July 23-27 and August 13-17

$175

Media Mutts: ages 10-14

July 30-August 3

$175

Vet Camp: ages 12-17

July 9-13

$125

Career Camp: ages 12-17

July 9-13

$125

Animal Academy: ages 8-14

August 6-10

$175

For complete details on these camps, visit hswestmi.org.