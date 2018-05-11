Live – Jeffrey Willis Murder Trial

Local brewer makes ‘glitter beer’; Unicorn Umbrage

Posted 1:25 PM, May 11, 2018, by

CASCADE, Mich. – A West Michigan brewery is adding a little bling to the craft beer scene.

Thornapple Brewing Company has just a couple of kegs of what they call Unicorn Umbrage, a Berliner Weisse, which is a sour beer. It has a tart cherry flavor.

The brewmaster tells FOX 17 that they used flowers to give the brew a purplish/pink color and then added a food-grade glitter, just for fun. They say they glitter it safe to intake and doesn’t impact the flavor of the beer.

Dave Keller, from Dining with Dave, tried it Friday afternoon. Watch that here.

The brewery made two kegs, which they expect may last a day or two.  They are considering brewing more if it becomes popular.

