Rainy and cooler Mother’s Day weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- In the video forecast above, I've highlighted a little more about a stationary frontal boundary that's moving into our area over the next few days that's expected to bring us periods of heavy rain, and a much cooler weekend.

One of the things I didn't highlight much in the video above is the possibility of heavy rain. Such is the nature of this stationary front, there will be storms that move into the same areas repeatedly for several hours. As a result, totals like the ones above are very possible by early Saturday morning, with more on the way Saturday night.

The good news? It looks like there may be enough of a break for the Fifth Third Riverbank Run and Tulip Time Parade. It may be lightly raining in these areas, but I think we're going to have at least a break from the heavy downpours which would make these events slightly less enjoyable.