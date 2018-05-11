Rep. Huizenga tours Illinois site in fight to stop Asian carp

JOLIET, Ill. – West Michigan U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga and Upper Peninsula U.S. Representative Jack Bergman toured a crucial site in the effort to stop the Asian carp from getting into Lake Michigan.

The lawmakers visited the Brandon Road Lock and Dam System on the Des Plaines River and got an update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The Brandon Road Lock and Dam has been identified as the most critical chokepoint to prevent Asian Carp and other aquatic invasive species from entering the Great Lakes,” said Congressman Huizenga in a press release. “Congressman Bergman and I agreed that visiting Brandon Road and speaking directly with the engineers developing these defenses was not only timely, but vital to gaining the most accurate information and understanding on how to effectively protect the Great Lakes.”

The two representatives also made a Facebook live while there. You can watch that below: