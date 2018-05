Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Rockford baseball team beat Grandville 4-1 on Thursday in OK Red play.

The Bulldogs (9-3, 16-3) had beaten the Rams (8-4, 17-4) twice on Tuesday.

Grandville's lead in the OK Red is down to a game over Rockford and West Ottawa.

The Bulldogs will play 3 against the Panthers next week while Rockford will take on Grand Haven (7-5 in the OK Red).