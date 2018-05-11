Stamp Out Hunger tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 17 and Feeding America West Michigan are teaming up against hunger! On May 12th, the National Association of Letter Carriers is holding their 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. This is a nationwide food drive supporting local hunger-relief agencies.

Here is how you can help:

Fill a bag!

Fill a bag with healthy nonperishable food and leave it by your mailbox in time for your normal mail delivery on Saturday, May 12th. Your letter carrier will do the rest! (All food received in Grand Rapids will be donated to Feeding America West Michigan)

Volunteer at the Post Office!

Food donations will be packed and loaded onto Feeding America West Michigan trucks at Post Office branches throughout Grand Rapids. If you are interested in volunteering at your branch on Saturday, May 12th, call (616) 784-3250.

For more information, please visit https://www.feedwm.org/stampouthunger/ .