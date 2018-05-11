State police trooper faces child porn charges

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper is charged with possessing and distributing child porn.

Trooper Devin Wilson of the state police Hart post was arraigned Friday in Newaygo County District Court on charges of possession of child sexually abusive material, distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Wilson was arrested Thursday after he reported for duty.  State police say Friday in a release that the alleged criminal activity happened while he was off duty and that his residence was also searched.

He was investigated after tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the release.

Wilson has been with MSP since 2012.  He was placed on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of the case.

