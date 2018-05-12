A rainy start and finish to kick off Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We will have rain showers and storms scattered along and on south of I-96 during the morning and early afternoon hours. Winds out of the east northeast mainly sustained around 11 mph. Temperatures will remain below average only making it into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon.

After sunset, West Michigan will have another round of showers and storms mainly along I-94. We could see some light to heavy downpour with lightning and thunder in these storms gaining another inch of rainfall.

The severe weather threat with marginal and slight risk has moved further south and almost out of Michigan. We don’t expect much of any strong storms this evening, but still forecasted for showers and thunderstorms along I-94.

We will keep seeing temperatures warm into next week as we start off with some partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return in West Michigan towards mid-week.