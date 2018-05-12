Fiat-Chrysler recall on 325,000 Jeeps

A picture shows the logo of Italian auto maker Fiat in a cars dealer on January 12, 2017 in Saluzzo, near Turin.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fiat-Chrysler is issuing a recall on 325,000 Jeep Liberty models from 2004 through 2007.
The company says a suspension issue could cause drivers to lose full control of their vehicles.
Fiat-Chrysler also found that water could get into the vehicles rear lower control arms, causing parts to rust or crack.
Dealers will make free repairs to the at risk vehicles.