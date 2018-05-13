× 5 different fire crews respond to house in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — According to police, five different fire crews responded to a house fire in Byron Center on Saturday.

Kent County Police say the call came in around 12:30 p.m. for the fire on Sorrento Drive, just off 92nd Street SE.

They also tell us the fire started inside of the garage, but the exact cause is still unknown.

A man and a woman were inside the home the time of the fire but got out safely.

Authorities say they will release more details as they become available.