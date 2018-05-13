× Bonsai Show at Frederick Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Michigan All-State Bonsai Show is back at Frederick Meijer Gardens.

Sunday, May 13th is the last day to view the variety of bonsai trees skillfully trained by bonsai artists from across the state.

The event is available to view all day from 11 a.m until 5 p.m.

A vast range of styles will be on display, including forest plantings, cascade, windswept, and upright styles and a diverse range of species will be included, such as maples, pines, junipers, azaleas, figs and more.

Admission to the event is free.