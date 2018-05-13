Home damaged by fire on Mother’s Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Crews spent about an hour and a half putting out a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Brookmont Drive around 1:15 p.m. When they arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the residence.

Crews were able to put out the flames in what they called a suspected basement fire in about 30 minutes. They remained on scene for another hour to make sure all hot spots from the fire were extinguished.

Everyone in the home was able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is now assisting the family following the fire.

The cause of Sunday’s fire remains under investigation.