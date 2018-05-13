Improving temperatures for Mother’s day and the work week

Posted 8:07 AM, May 13, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN –We will have rain showers and storms moving out of West Michigan leaving us with mostly to partly cloudy sky. We will see more sunshine as the day goes on with temperatures working up into the lower 70s.

West Michigan as a chance to see some scattered showers early Monday morning mainly for our southern communities. Along and on south of I-96 can wake up to some quick moderate rain showers for the morning commute. Much of Monday will offer dry time with partly cloudy skies before another isolated chance of showers arrives overnight into Tuesday.

We will keep seeing temperatures warm into next week as we start off with some partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return in West Michigan towards mid-week.

