× New fissures open up on erupting Hawaii volcano

HAWAII (CNN) — Two new fissures opened on Hawaii’s Big Island late Saturday night, spewing lava and fueling fears of violent explosions more than a week after the Kilauea volcano erupted.

Nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated since the Kilauea volcano erupted May 3, sending lava flowing into communities and threatening a nearby geothermal plant.

The 17th fissure, a crack on the ground through which lava pours out, was reported late Saturday night, the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Sunday.

“Lava from this latest outbreak is actively spattering,” it said.

The volcanic vents, or fissures, have released slow-moving lava and toxic gas into island communities, gobbling up dozens of homes and vehicles.

Another fissure, the 16th one, was reported earlier Saturday and “produced a lava flow that traveled about 250 yards before stalling,” officials said.