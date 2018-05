GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kent County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that the 63rd District Courthouse has reopened after a suspicious package was found earlier.

Police and fire crews responded to the facility on Knapp Street NE and the East Beltline at about 12:30 p.m. The courthouse was reopened before 1:00 p.m.

