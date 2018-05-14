Gaines Twp. board approves expected Amazon distribution center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Gaines Township Board of Trustees on Monday approved the building of what is expected to be an Amazon distribution center.

Talks of construction started six months ago, and the board and those who will be building still haven't officially confirmed which company will be operating out of the distribution center at 68th Street near Patterson. Right now, the proposal is just being called "Project Rapids."

One of the builders on the project, Seefried Industrial Properties, has built other distribution centers for Amazon and the plans look very similar to Amazon's other buildings. However, the online retailer has not gone public about whether or not they will use this distribution center.

Builders say the client for this building is expected to make the announcement in the coming weeks.

The biggest concern in Monday's vote seemed to be traffic, though a traffic study was approved by MDOT and the road commission.

Builders say additional lanes will need to be added to nearby roads to accommodate the increase in traffic. They say about 3,400 employee vehicles will be coming in and out per day, with peak hours being 6:30-7:30 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The board was worried about an influx of delivery trucks backing up traffic, but builders say only about six trucks will come in and out per hour.

Seefried Properties presented their case for building, saying raised berms will also surround the property to shield neighbors from excess light and truck activity.

There are a few things that could get in the way of this project, like permits, but so far builders say they have had solid support form the township. Builders say the center would take a year to construct and they hope to start in June.