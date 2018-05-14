Help build bikes for local kids in need at “Happy Hour Bike Build”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine the smile on a child's face when they get their very first bicycle, there's an overwhelming feeling of joy knowing that they have something to call their own. Perrin Brewing Company is partnering with Can'd Aid Foundation to make sure that every child experience that feeling by giving away bikes to local elementary students, but they need your help.

Perrin Brewing is hosting a Happy Hour Bike Build from 6 - 8 p.m. tonight, where the community can come to their brewery to help build 53 bikes for students at Bowen Elementary's first grade class. Volunteers don't need any bike building skills in order to help out.

The built bikes will be delivered to the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Perrin Brewing is located at 5910 Comstock Park Drive.

For more information, visit perrinbrewing.com.