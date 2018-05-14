× Kent County hosts 7th annual Above the Influence summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A strong turnout for the 7th annual Above the Influence Youth Summit in Grand Rapids at DeVos place Friday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department unveiled its all new ‘karaoke cruiser’ at this year’s summit, making this outreach program the only one in the state on wheels.

Several organizations working together to put this high-tech car together with gaming consoles, LCD TV’s and even a DJ stand.

The car rolls into different neighborhoods across Kent County encouraging kids to live a drug-free lifestyle.

“We know that if we capture them when they`re young, then we don`t have those future problems when they become adults,” said Denise Herbert, Program Director of Prevention Services, Network 180. “So the best age is from 10 to 18, so that middle schooler to high schooler and that`s why staff and I, we beat the pavement to try and get that middle schooler and high schooler to arm them with the right information,” Herbert said.