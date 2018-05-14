School is almost out. Make your plans to visit the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.
Summer at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
Check out all the cool events and workshops coming to GRCM
-
Spring break fun can be found at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
GR Children’s Museum offers free admission for Moms Sunday
-
GR Children’s Museum equipped with sensory tool kits for special needs
-
Moms get free admission at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
-
Morning Buzz- 5 things to know for April 30
-
Smart Shopper presents: Inexpensive West Michigan Spring Break staycations
-
Smart Shopper: Thrifty fun around West Michigan
-
How to help your teen cope with end-of-school stress
-
Your Spring Break staycation should include Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
-
“It is amazing, I get to play and not get sick,” GR center offers special Spring Break camps
-
New art installation inspires ‘LOVE’ in Grand Rapids
-
Finding Kaleb his Forever Home