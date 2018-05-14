× Wyoming police investigate suspicious incident from Saturday

WYOMING, Mich. – Police officers in Wyoming are investigating a suspicious situation that occurred Saturday afternoon along Chicago Drive.

A witness told police that they saw a black woman, in her late teens or early 20’s walking along Chicago Drive near Wendler Avenue when a white, Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled up and stopped on Wendler. They say a black man in his 20’s or 30’s approached the woman and had a short conversation with her. He then grabbed her and made her get into the passenger side of the truck. The truck then drove south on Wendler.

Police say they don’t know the relationship between the man and the woman or what transpired before or during the event.

The woman is described as being about 5’5″ tall, with an average build. She was wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt and possibly a jean jacket. She also had a short ponytail.

The man is described as being tall, with an average build. He had dreadlocks pulled back on his head and part way down the back of his neck. He was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The truck was a mid-2000’s Ford F-150 crew cab with an open bed and no topper. It had tan or beige trim from the bottom of the doors, running up one-quarter way of the truck. The truck also has “step ups” on the sides of each door.

Police released the surveillance video below from a nearby business. Anyone with information about the people involved or what happened between these two people should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7335 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

