Caledonia, Hudsonville split OK Red softball doubleheader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- The Caledonia and Hudsonivlle softball teams entered Tuesday's OK Red doubleheader tied in the loss column for 1st place in the standings and remain there following a split.

The Fighting Socts won game 1, 10-0 and the Eagles bounced back with a 5-3 win in game 2.

Caledonia (14-2, 20-4) has just 2 OK red games remaining, at Grandville on Thursday and home against Rockford next Wednesday.

Hudsonville (12-2, 21-3) has to finish a suspended with Rockford on Thursday plus a full game with the Rams and will play a doubleheader at Grand Haven on Monday.