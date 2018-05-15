Connect with GRPD officers at “Pop-Up” Open House on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Police Department is dedicated to reaching out to the community by getting out of the car and connecting with those they serve. On Thursday, the GRPD, along with the Grand Rapids Police Foundation, is hosting it's first-ever Pop-Up Open House as a new way to connect with the public.

The free event will have food, games, as well as officers joining in on the fun. GRPD officers will also bring police cruisers and horses for people to interact with during the open house.

GRPD Sergeant Dan Adams says the goal of this event is to give the community a chance to have positive interactions with their local police officers, not just when situations are dire.

The event is happening at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, located at 1205 Grandville Avenue Southwest, from 4-7 p.m.