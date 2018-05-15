Live – Jeffrey Willis murder trial continues

Connect with GRPD officers at “Pop-Up” Open House on Thursday

Posted 11:09 AM, May 15, 2018, by

The Grand Rapids Police Department is dedicated to reaching out to the community by getting out of the car and connecting with those they serve. On Thursday, the GRPD, along with the Grand Rapids Police Foundation, is hosting it's first-ever Pop-Up Open House as a new way to connect with the public.

The free event will have food, games, as well as officers joining in on the fun. GRPD officers will also bring police cruisers and horses for people to interact with during the open house.

GRPD Sergeant Dan Adams says the goal of this event is to give the community a chance to have positive interactions with their local police officers, not just when situations are dire.

The event is happening at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, located at 1205 Grandville Avenue Southwest, from 4-7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s