Eating yogurt can help reduce chronic inflammation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you haven’t picked out your breakfast for this morning just yet, you may want to start your day off with a yogurt.

A new report claims yogurt can help reduce chronic inflammation which often leads to problems like arthritis, asthma and other chronic illnesses.

Yogurt is said to improve your intestinal lining, preventing toxins produced in the gut from entering the bloodstream.

The study found that low-fat yogurt works the best.