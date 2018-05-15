Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mason County crash

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a serious crash in that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on US-10 east of Nelson Road in Marquette Township.

Police say a 77-year-old Mears woman attempted to turn left into a business driveway when she struck a 65-year-old motorcyclist from Ludington. He was taken to a local hospital before being flown out to a larger facility for treatment.

Neither drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

