Squirrels use vehicle of N. Michigan man to store pinecones

GAYLORD, Mich. – When your car starts making strange noises, it could be something simple, like a loose wire or belt.

Or it could be that local squirrels are using it to store their pinecones.

Gabe Awrey sent FOX 17 this photo of Kellen Moore’s car on Friday. Moore discovered the 50 pounds of pinecones after his vehicle’s air conditioner started making strange noises. Moore then drove the vehicle to the Iron Pig Steakhouse in Gaylord and showed it to Awrey, his friend and co-worker.

Awrey says it took about 45 minutes to remove all the pinecones. Awrey says Moore got the car just over a month ago, so they think the squirrels have been stashing away the pinecones since then.