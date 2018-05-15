Live – Jeffrey Willis murder trial resumes

Squirrels use vehicle of N. Michigan man to store pinecones

Posted 2:14 PM, May 15, 2018, by

Photo courtesy Gabe Awrey

GAYLORD, Mich. – When your car starts making strange noises, it could be something simple, like a loose wire or belt.

Or it could be that local squirrels are using it to store their pinecones.

Gabe Awrey sent FOX 17 this photo of Kellen Moore’s car on Friday.  Moore discovered the 50 pounds of pinecones after his vehicle’s air conditioner started making strange noises.  Moore then drove the vehicle to the Iron Pig Steakhouse in Gaylord and showed it to Awrey, his friend and co-worker.

Awrey says it took about 45 minutes to remove all the pinecones.  Awrey says Moore got the car just over a month ago, so they think the squirrels have been stashing away the pinecones since then.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s