Live – Jeffrey Willis murder trial resumes

Substance found at Kent Co. courthouse still unidentified

Posted 1:19 PM, May 15, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff says preliminary testing on the powder sent to a Kent County courthouse was not a “biological” agent.

The powder was discovered in an envelope mailed to the 63rd District Courthouse at Knapp Street and the East Beltline Monday morning.  The courthouse was closed for about three hours while hazmat crews contained the materials and cleared the building.

Testing is expected to take at least five days to determine what the substance in the envelope was.  The Kent County Sheriff says there were able to determine in preliminary testing, that the powder was not a biological agent, like anthrax.

No one was injured and no one has shown any ill-effects from exposure to the powder.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s