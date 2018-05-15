Tech Tuesday: App Review: Swift Playgrounds
-
Facebook is launching a dating feature
-
Tech Tuesday – The American Sign Language App
-
Tech Tuesday: The official app of the Olympics
-
Grand Rapids natives create social app ‘Yote’
-
Tech Tuesday: Learning a new language with Duolingo app
-
-
Kent Co. students named finalists in national competition
-
Tech Tuesday: Google Trips
-
Tech Tuesday: Sharing ‘Kitchen Stories’
-
Tech Tuesday: Fitbit Versa
-
GRPS teacher leads the way with ‘Innovation Classroom’
-
-
Google loses Android battle and could owe Oracle billions of dollars
-
Tech Tuesday: Ring Video Doorbell 2
-
Tech Smart: Apps that help connect neighbor-to-neighbor