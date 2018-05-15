Winter is finally over! Celebrate at WestFest 2018

Posted 11:31 AM, May 15, 2018, by

It's safe to come out now, winter is over! Get out the party gear and celebrate that the snow is gone for the season at WestFest 2018 this weekend.

Spread out between John Ball Park and Sacred Heart Parish, people of all ages are sure to have a good time. There will be dancers, live music, food trucks, a Grand Rapids Fire Truck, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, and a carnival.

WestFest is happening May 17-20.

For a complete schedule of events, visit westfestgr.org.

WestFest is also giving away two unlimited ride wristbands on their Facebook page. Just like and share the video below for a chance to win. The contest ends on Tuesday, May 15 at midnight.

