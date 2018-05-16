Employee at Allendale daycare charged with assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. - An employee at a daycare center in Allendale has been charged with abuse.

Keyonia Ratliff was arraigned Wednesday in two cases related to the allegations and faces a total of three counts of assault.

The incidents happened at the Rainbow Child Care Center on Edgewater Drive in late February. Four children had allegedly been hurt.

Ratliff was placed on leave and eventually fired.

In court Wednesday, Ratliff claimed that none of the alleged victims required medical attention. State records show that the center's license is still suspended.