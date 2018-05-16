Willis found guilty in Heeringa murder case

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County jury has found Jeffrey Willis guilty of the murder of Jessica Heeringa.

BREAKING: Willis guilty on both murder and kidnapping charge @FOX17 — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) May 16, 2018

After several days of testimony, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday afternoon. Jurors deliberated less than two hours before they found Willis guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Heeringa vanished from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in 2013. Her body has not been found.

Willis was previously found guilty in the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch. He will be sentenced in the Heeringa case June 12.

