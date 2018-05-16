Willis found guilty in Heeringa murder case

Posted 6:42 PM, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 07:07PM, May 16, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County jury has found Jeffrey Willis guilty of the murder of Jessica Heeringa.

After several days of testimony, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday afternoon.  Jurors deliberated less than two hours before they found Willis guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Heeringa vanished from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in 2013.  Her body has not been found.

Willis was previously found guilty in the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch.  He will be sentenced in the Heeringa case June 12.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available

