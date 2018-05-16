Willis murder trial coming to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - The murder trial of Jeffrey Willis is coming to a close.

The final witness for the prosecution, Lt. Michael Kasher of the Norton Shores Police Department, is expected to resume testifying Wednesday morning at about 10:00 a.m. The trial starting a little later than usual because a juror fell ill Tuesday afternoon. Court was adjourned early Tuesday as well, at about 4:00 p.m.

After Prosecutor DJ Hilson rests his case, Willis' defense attorney Fred Johnson could call his own witnesses, but there is no indication how many, of if there will be any witnesses. Willis himself did testify at the Rebekah Bletsch murder trial last year in his defense, but he was still convicted of that crime.

Willis is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa in the spring of 2013. Heeringa was last seen working at a Norton Shores gas station late at night. Her body has not been found. Willis has already been convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 and is serving a life sentence for that crime.

After witnesses are presented, both Hilson and Johnson will have a chance to make their closing arguments to the jury. Then, the jury will receive instructions from Judge William Marietti and then will go into deliberations.

FOX 17's Doug Reardon will be at the court and will have updates throughout the day. Follow him on Twitter for the latest here.