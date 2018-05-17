ALLENDALE, Mich -- This week on Ask an Athlete, Nationals bound Alex Scott from Grand Valley State discusses who he is most like on the PGA Tour, if he thinks he can get to the tour someday and "The Karate Kid".
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Alex Scott, Grand Valley State golf
