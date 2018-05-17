Byron Center tops Holland Christian, clinches at least a share of the OK Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Anthony Rainko singled to score Jacob Willemsen in the bottom of the 5th to break a 2-2 as the Byron Center baseball team beat Holland Christian 3-2 Thursday.

Bulldogs starting pitcher Nate Myers pitched all 7 innings allowing just 5 hits and 2 runs while striking out 5.

Byron Center (14-1, 21-3) swept the 3-game series from Holland Christian (10-5, 15-8) and has cliched at least a shore of the OK Green title.

The Bulldogs are 3 games ahead of Zeeland West (11-5, 22-6) and play 3 with the Dux next week to finish up league play.

Maroons starter Gabe DeBoer pitched well allowing just 3 runs in 6 innings, Brady Howe drove in a run.

Holland Christian is at the Allendale invitational on Saturday and wraps up conference play with 3 games against Zeeland East next week.