× Fremont elementary school hosting talent show fundraiser

FREMONT, Mich. — A group of lunch ladies in West Michigan is bringing students together for a talent show that will raise money for student activities and school imrovements.

We are talking about the talent show planned for tonight at Daisy Brook elementary school today in Fremont.

The cafeteria staff came up with the idea of hosting a talent show featuring different acts like hula hooping, comedians and even magicians.

Students will be the first to see the show, with a special performance planned today at 1:30 p.m. The general public will get to see the show at 6 p.m.

Organizers say the show is donation-based, with all money going to support different year-round activities for the kids as well as improvements to the school’s restrooms and cafeteria.

“Some of the kids that might not be athletic or they may not have some other talents that we would naturally see it here in the school environment,” said teacher’s aid April Storms.

“It gives them the opportunity to sort of have their platform and to have their moment and for a lot of these kids, it is a really big deal,” she said.