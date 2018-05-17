Kzoo grandmother’s home floods again, says ‘I cry all the time’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday morning, Jeanne Kendall walked up and down the Lakewood neighborhood, checking out the standing water along Lamont Street and Willow Boulevard. She was worried that it would rise and flood her home, she said. By Thursday morning her fears came true.

“What do you do? What do you do? I cry all the time. He keeps telling me to stop,” she said pointing to her young grandson. “How do you stop crying? How do you stop?”

Jeanne stood in a foot of water near her home and cried. There’s two feet of water outside her house, she said, and a over a foot inside. She spent the day cleaning up what she could while two pumps ran in her basement.

“I can’t give up,” Jeanne said with tears in her eyes. “I want to, especially now. This is the third time we been hit in a year.”

Back in February, when the Kalamazoo River reached record levels, it caused widespread flooding throughout the city including Jeanne’s neighborhood. The water topped 11-feet at her home and it cost her over $7,000 to repair all the damage inside, which she did thanks to a GoFundMe page.

“I don’t have the money to do it again,” she said crying. “I don’t have the heart left to do it. I do all the cleaning in there. I’ve got a bad back. I’ve got a bad hip. I’ve got a bad hand.”

However, Jeanne does it anyway she said. She and her husband are on disability and he can’t help. He had a heart attack and has stents in his heart. So she called on a friend to come and help her out.

“I been helping her put sandbags around all day [Wednesday],” said William McKay who's been friends with Jeanne for 15 years. “[I] been helping them work on the house since the last flood. [We were] just about there. Now all the work seems like a waste of time.”