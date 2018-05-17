Learn how to protect your identity from scams at Holland Home’s Senior Expert Series

While millennials and their kids have grown up with the Internet as part of their lives, their parents or grandparents can still be adjusting to a whole new world, leaving them open to scams. The criminal element in the digital world seeks out those that may not be as cognizant of how legitimate some scams may look.

Holland Home is helping educate these generations on how to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft with their upcoming Senior Expert Series.

The seminars will take place on the following dates:

May 31, 7-8 p.m.
Brenton Terrace
2500 Breton Woods Drive Southeast

June 7, 10-11 a.m.
Raybrook Campus
2121 Raybrook Southeast

For more information, or to register, call (616) 235-5000 or visit hollandhome.org.

