Major Wyoming street closed due to water main break

Posted 3:26 PM, May 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:15PM, May 17, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. - Clyde Park is closed north of 28th Street due to a major water main break.

Rick Vuyst, from the Flowerland store at 28th Street and Clyde Park posted video on Facebook of water flooding their parking lot.

Photo Gallery

Inline

As of 3:15 p.m. , city crews had not yet controlled the break.

http://fox17online.com/2018/05/17/msu-president-says-settlement-helps-healing/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • C

    The same thing happened there not too long ago. Wonder if that was a bad repair or simply another location that was due to break

    Reply