Major Wyoming street closed due to water main break

WYOMING, Mich. - Clyde Park is closed north of 28th Street due to a major water main break.

Rick Vuyst, from the Flowerland store at 28th Street and Clyde Park posted video on Facebook of water flooding their parking lot.

As of 3:15 p.m. , city crews had not yet controlled the break.

