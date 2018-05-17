Major Wyoming street closed due to water main break

WYOMING, Mich. - Clyde Park is closed north of 28th Street due to a major water main break.
Rick Vuyst, from the Flowerland store at 28th Street and Clyde Park posted video on Facebook of water flooding their parking lot.
As of 3:15 p.m. , city crews had not yet controlled the break.
42.913356 -85.685664
The same thing happened there not too long ago. Wonder if that was a bad repair or simply another location that was due to break