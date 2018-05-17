× Suspect in Holland Township robbery, shots-fired incident formally charged

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police responded May 14th to a report of shots fired during a robbery on Riley Street in Holland Township. On Wednesday afternoon, the suspect was arraigned in 58th District.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 21-year-old Christian Steven Bracamontes, of Holland Township. The charges read against him were armed robbery, felony firearms and receiving & concealing a stolen firearm. Police say Bracamontes’ bond was set at $500,000 cash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crime occurred on Riley Street near Amwood Avenue. The 31-year-old alleged victim was contacted by the suspect and threatened with a handgun, according to Captain Mark Bennett. He says in a taped news release, “It appears as though the suspect was intent on stealing the victim’s designer bag.”

Police say the victim took off running, and several shots were fired at him, but they missed. The suspect fled in a white vehicle, and deputies saw it leaving the area. Police say he was then pulled over without incident, and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun “believed to be the one used in the robbery.”

Police are still investigating the incident.