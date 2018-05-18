Dining With Dave; Rollin’ Out Food Truck Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - This week the food truck are coming together on May 20th at Heartside Park in Downtown Grand Rapids. Over 30 trucks will be parked and ready to serve food from 12:00pm-8:00pm.
