Man dies in Thornapple Township crash Friday evening

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say one person was killed in a crash in Barry County Friday evening.

It happened around 7:17 p.m. on Kiser Road near Adams in Thornapple Township.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger car was heading north on Kiser when it went off the road and struck a tree. The 77–year-old male driver was pronounced dead on scene. The 78-year-old female passenger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the don’t know what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.