Spectrum Health Caledonia Clinic expands, provides new convenient services

There's a new option for convenient, close-to-home medical care for families living in and around Caledonia. The newly-expanded Spectrum Health clinic offers several services in one location, just in time for summer.

Dr. Philip Henderson, a physician at the Caledonia location, talks about new services available at the clinic.

The clinic currently offers Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. With the new expansion, families will have access to Radiology, lab services, as well as a walk-in clinic.

The walk-in clinic is the newest feature added to the Caledonia location. The clinic will treat those who feel ill or have non-life threatening injuries, provide quicker visits for patients, help deal with seasonal issues (allergies, sunburn, bug bites, cold, flu, etc,) and easily connect patients with their primary care provider in the event of a serious issue.

The Caledonia location can be found at 9090 South Rodgers Court, Suite A. To schedule an appointment or to learn more, call (616)-891-0422 or visit spectrumhealth.org/Caledonia.