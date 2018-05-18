Wyoming DPS trying to identify body found in Buck Creek

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are trying to identify an adult body found in Buck Creek on Friday night.

The city’s Department of Public Safety says officers responded to the area south of 54th Street near Clay Avenue, around 8:43 p.m. Friday. That, after hikers exploring the nearby woods found the body “partially in the waters of Buck Creek.”

Police say the hikers contacted them after that, and investigators now are trying to determine the cause of death. There was no word from Wyoming Public Safety in a late-night news release whether the body was that of a woman or man.

“It is not clear at this point how long the body had been there or whether foul play was involved.”

 

