× Downtown Market to host Michigan Made Pop Up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can catch the Michigan Made Pop Up at the Grand Rapids Down Town Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The pop up feature more than 20 vendors with homemade gifts, local treats, and grown goodies all from the mitten state.

If you can’t catch it, there will be another one popping up next month as well.