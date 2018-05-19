Governor helps lead Grand Rapids fight against cystic fibrosis

Posted 12:52 PM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:03PM, May 19, 2018

Photo Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Rick Snyder and his wife joined hundreds of people for Saturday’s Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Walk.

The annual event took place at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids.

The Snyders joined B.J. and Kelly Klotz plus their daughter, Kamryn, leading the walk to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis and to raise money for research for a cure.

PREVIOUS STORY:

http://fox17online.com/2018/04/09/i-would-say-she-is-pretty-fearless-west-michigan-family-raises-awareness-about-cystic-fibrosis/amp/xxx

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s