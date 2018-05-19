Power restored to more than 1,700 customers in Kent County

Posted 5:55 AM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:50AM, May 19, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. -- More has been restored to more than 1,700 Consumers Energy customers who were without power overnight.

More than 1,644 customers were without power north of 28th Street between Byron Center Avenue SW and Burlingame Avenue SW in Wyoming. Another 900+ customers were without power further west on 28th Street, in Grandville along Chicago Drive SW.

Both outages were restored before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Kent County dispatchers tell FOX 17 that fire crews were called out overnight to deal with an electrical issue at a nearby power plant.

There is no word at what caused the outage but neighbors tell FOX 17 they did hear a loud boom and saw flashes.

