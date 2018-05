Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- After falling 3-2 on Friday, Hope Softball came back to win Game 2 of the series against Case Western Reserve on Saturday afternoon 3-1, to force a deceive and final game.

Unfortunately, a big fourth inning helped Case Western Reserve University deny the Flying Dutch's valiant effort to rally for a Super Regional title in Game 3. The Spartans won the third game of the series 4-1 and advanced to this week's NCAA Division III Softball Championship in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Hope, ranked No. 17 in the nation, finished with a 34-12 record — the most wins in school history.